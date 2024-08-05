Hicky rides at the British Grand Prix

Peter Hickman played a part in the racing at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix which took place at Silverstone last weekend. He and his FHO Racing teammate Josh Brookes competed in the two National Superstock races which were part of the support to the MotoGP British round at the Northamptonshire circuit. The Lincolnshire rider from Louth recorded two top six places in the hotly contested races.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Hickman played a part in the racing at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix which took place at Silverstone last weekend. He and his FHO Racing teammate Josh Brookes competed in the two National Superstock races which were part of the support to the MotoGP British round at the Northamptonshire circuit. The Lincolnshire rider from Louth recorded two top six places in the hotly contested races.

After completing free practice in third place Hickman went on to record sixth place in qualifying and started the first race on Saturday from a second row grid position. As the race got underway Hickman moved up into fifth place passing Scott Swann on lap two. He then began to catch Tom Ward and on lap five of 12 he passed him to settle into fourth position. Although he made inroads into Joe Talbot he was unable to make a pass and completed the race in fourth place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hickman said: “we had a good first race with Josh taking the win and me finishing fourth. I saved my tyre for a little too long which allowed the top three to get away a bit too far. I pulled the 2.5s gap back to less than 0.5s at the end but it wasn't quite enough.”

Hickman in action at Silverstone

Starting the second race from the head of the second row Hickman soon became embroiled in a fierce battle with the top five riders all circulating within a second. He eventually passed Swann on lap five to take up fourth place and then overtook Davey Todd on lap nine to third. But his position was short lived as one lap later Tom Ward demoted him back to fourth. With less than half a second covering second to fifth place there was a frantic battle on the final lap for the podium and Hickman overshot into Brooklands while trying to pass Talbot for third place ending up crossing the finish line in sixth position.

Hickman now travels to Thruxton for the next round of the British Superbike championship over the weekend, (August 9/11).