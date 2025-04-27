History beckons as Boston Town prepare for one of their biggest ever games

Harry Limb celebrates his second half goal at Eastwood - photo (c) Steve Davies

Boston Town are preparing for one of the biggest fixtures in their history.

They claimed a place in the United Counties League Premier North play-off final with a stirring 2-1 win against Eastwood CFC.

The Poachers now travel to Bourne Town on Saturday (3 May) for a mouthwatering clash to decide who goes up to Step 4.

Chris Funnell's side know they are just one win away from becoming the first Poachers team in the club's history to win promotion.

Club officials are urging all football fans in Boston to get behind them for what could be a memorable finale to their 60th anniversary season.

They are planning a coach to Bourne, but hope many more supporters will also make their own way to the play-off final to cheer them on.

Club historian Simon Ashberry said: "This could be history in the making. We've had fabulous backing from our travelling support throughout the season, but it would be nice to think they might be joined by some others who aren't regulars.

"Many football fans in this area will be celebrating Boston United's escape from relegation - but they have no game on Saturday, so this is a great chance for them to see if the town's other senior team can also achieve success. It's just a short 24-mile trip to Bourne so it would be fantastic to have a vociferous contingent from Boston."

The game is expected to be played in front of a bumper crowd of up to 1,000.

Boston Town reached the winner-takes-all game by stunning Eastwood CFC on their own 3G pitch in the semi-final.

They took the lead after 10 minutes when an Eastwood defender could only power Harry Limb's dangerous cross into his own net.

The home side were jolted into a response but rarely tested Travis Portas in the first half. Richard Ford marshalled the back four with his usual bravery as Boston's defenders were quick to block any attacking threat. At the other end, Jordan Nuttell was dominant in the air and Limb's pace was a constant menace. Just before half-time, Town's top scorer sprinted onto a long ball and when defender Oliver Robinson pulled him back, referee Lewis Saunders-Johnson had little hesitation in showing a red card for denying a clear goal scoring opportunity.

That man advantage seemed to make a difference in the early stages of the second half on what turned out to be a surprisingly warm afternoon.

Backed by a decent away following in a crowd of 354, the Poachers pressed for a second - and when it came after 61 minutes, it was courtesy of a sensational assist by Portas. Limb produced a sublime touch to control the keeper's high punt as it dropped from the sky and although Sam Wilson parried his initial shot, the striker was alert enough to stab it home at the second attempt.

But if Boston's supporters thought they might now be in for a comfortable last half hour, they were wrong. Eastwood, who were league leaders for much of the season and would have been champions if they'd won on Easter Monday, started to show their mettle.

Aaron Opoku reduced the arrears with a header after 74 minutes and that signalled a nervy final 15 minutes. But Boston stood firm to make it six successive win and spark jubilant scenes among their supporters.

Kick-off for Saturday's play-off final will be 3pm at Bourne Town's Abbey Lawn ground.