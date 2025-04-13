History beckons for promotion-chasing Boston Town

Pierce Hudson scored his first goal for Boston Town at Ashby Ivanhoe - photo (c): Steve Davies

Boston Town are on the brink of sealing a historic place in the promotion play-offs.

One point from their final two games over the Easter weekend would all but mathematically confirm a top five spot.

The Poachers have never been in the play-offs before and Chris Funnell's side are bidding to be the first in the club's history to achieve promotion.

They sit fourth in the United Counties League Premier North table after beating Ashby Ivanhoe 3-1 on Saturday.

That win maintained a five-point cushion above Heanor in fifth and AFC Mansfield in sixth, with all teams having just two games to play.

Town's goal difference is seven better than Heanor's and 11 better than Mansfield's. The Poachers' final two fixture of the regular season take place over the Easter weekend.

They're at home to seventh-placed Newark Town on Saturday (19 April) knowing victory would guarantee them their highest league finish since 2006-07.

Boston Town officials are urging fans to come to the Mortgages For You Stadium to give them plenty of vocal support.

Club historian Simon Ashberry said: "It should be a fitting way to end our 60th anniversary season, so let's hope we can get a big crowd to cheer them on."

Town then travel to relegation-threatened local rivals Sleaford Town on Easter Monday. Both games kick off at 3pm.