Holland Fen and Invaders still tied at the top of bowls top division
Both Holland Fen and Invaders dropped a point in last week’s games. Against Breakaways, Martin Tomlin’s rink had a close game as they eased out to lead 16-8, but Mike Rymer, with Chas Smith and Anita Rymer, finished strongly to draw the game 16-16. Les Feary took the other rink 22-13 after a bright start by Breakaways.
Invaders beat Parthians 5-1, with their in-form rink of Sam Hines, Nathan Dunnington and Scott Whyers winning in style 29-6. Rod West’s rink started well to lead 12-3, but Richard Keeling, supported by Margaret and Steve Wilkinson, kept the match alive by catching and fighting to the end to ensure a draw, 19-19.
Third-placed IBC won 6-0 over Dynamics, both rinks dominating the second half of each game. Dave Gill’s rink fell 5-11 behind and went on to win 22-13, while Steve Skelton’s rink won 19-9.
Strollers continued their better form of late by beating close neighbours A40 for all the points. Andy Warne’s rink mostly had control and ran out 19-10 winners. Likewise on Mick Dodes’ rink, but A40 finished strongly, including a four on the last end, to lose the game by just one shot, 19-18.
Two matches between teams near the bottom of the table may prove significant at the end of the season. In one, Nomads beat Golfers, three places above them, 4-2, with Karl Pick’s rink winning well 26-9. Ian Drury’s Golfers rink started and finished well to win 20-16, but Nomads made a contest of it in a tight match.
Royal Mail faced bottom team Hotspurs in two close, competitive games, winning 16-13 and 14-13, for all six points. But Hotspurs were unlucky to some degree on both rinks and didn’t bowl like a team at the foot of the table.
Optimists strengthened their hold on Cammacks Second Division as they beat Vectors 6-0, with wins of 30-11 for Liam Reeson and 25-6 for Andrew Reeson.
The chasing teams, Desperados and Burtons, won 5-1 and 4-2 against Kingfishers and Shipmates respectively. Dean Harris skipped his Desperados rink to a good 23-14 win. On the other rink, Kingfishers with John Fell slipped 1-7 behind but battled hard to catch up and keep the game close, the final result being 14-14.
Burtons and Shipmates were evenly matched for much of the game on Dave Bailey’s rink before Burtons finished strongly to win 23-12. Burtons led the other rink 14-5 at one stage but Shipmates dominated the last third of the game, including a hotshot, to win 20-17.
Woodpeckers rediscovered their best form in beating Amateurs 6-0, Paul Heppenstall winning 29-12 and Richard Cullen holding on to win 14-13.
Central beat Phantoms 6-0, winning 32-14 and 16-12, to leave them just behind Amateurs.