Holland Fen and Invaders still tied at the top of bowls top division

Two of the Breakaways rink that drew with Holland Fen, Mike and Anita Rymer

Last week’s matches in the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowls Club completed the second round of games in the competition, leaving Holland Fen and Invaders tied at the top of the Orchard Health Group Division One and Optimists ahead in Cammacks Division Two by five points.

Both Holland Fen and Invaders dropped a point in last week’s games. Against Breakaways, Martin Tomlin’s rink had a close game as they eased out to lead 16-8, but Mike Rymer, with Chas Smith and Anita Rymer, finished strongly to draw the game 16-16. Les Feary took the other rink 22-13 after a bright start by Breakaways.

Invaders beat Parthians 5-1, with their in-form rink of Sam Hines, Nathan Dunnington and Scott Whyers winning in style 29-6. Rod West’s rink started well to lead 12-3, but Richard Keeling, supported by Margaret and Steve Wilkinson, kept the match alive by catching and fighting to the end to ensure a draw, 19-19.

Third-placed IBC won 6-0 over Dynamics, both rinks dominating the second half of each game. Dave Gill’s rink fell 5-11 behind and went on to win 22-13, while Steve Skelton’s rink won 19-9.

Strollers continued their better form of late by beating close neighbours A40 for all the points. Andy Warne’s rink mostly had control and ran out 19-10 winners. Likewise on Mick Dodes’ rink, but A40 finished strongly, including a four on the last end, to lose the game by just one shot, 19-18.

Two matches between teams near the bottom of the table may prove significant at the end of the season. In one, Nomads beat Golfers, three places above them, 4-2, with Karl Pick’s rink winning well 26-9. Ian Drury’s Golfers rink started and finished well to win 20-16, but Nomads made a contest of it in a tight match.

Royal Mail faced bottom team Hotspurs in two close, competitive games, winning 16-13 and 14-13, for all six points. But Hotspurs were unlucky to some degree on both rinks and didn’t bowl like a team at the foot of the table.

Optimists strengthened their hold on Cammacks Second Division as they beat Vectors 6-0, with wins of 30-11 for Liam Reeson and 25-6 for Andrew Reeson.

The chasing teams, Desperados and Burtons, won 5-1 and 4-2 against Kingfishers and Shipmates respectively. Dean Harris skipped his Desperados rink to a good 23-14 win. On the other rink, Kingfishers with John Fell slipped 1-7 behind but battled hard to catch up and keep the game close, the final result being 14-14.

Burtons and Shipmates were evenly matched for much of the game on Dave Bailey’s rink before Burtons finished strongly to win 23-12. Burtons led the other rink 14-5 at one stage but Shipmates dominated the last third of the game, including a hotshot, to win 20-17.

Woodpeckers rediscovered their best form in beating Amateurs 6-0, Paul Heppenstall winning 29-12 and Richard Cullen holding on to win 14-13.

Central beat Phantoms 6-0, winning 32-14 and 16-12, to leave them just behind Amateurs.