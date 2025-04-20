Holland Fen and Optimists crowned as bowls champions

Division One champions Holland Fen, with long-time bowler Barry Wilson holding the trophy

There were no outstanding issues to be decided as the final round of games in the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowls Club were played out last week.

Holland Fen have finished as champions of the Orchard Health Group First Division and Optimists as the champions and promoted side from Cammack’s Second Division.

Holland Fen are worthy champions, having been the dominant side over the last two months. This time they beat Breakaways on both rinks, 30-8 on Les Feary’s and 23-9 on Martin Tomlin’s. Making his final appearance for the team after 19 years’ service was Barry Wilson, the lead on Martin Tomlin’s rink.

Runners-up in Division One are Invaders who won 6-0 against Parthians in two competitive games. Scott Whyer’s rink was trailing at 10-15, but ended up winning 16-15 as they took the last four ends. Rod West’s rink was also behind at the half-way point, 3-9, but recovered to win 23-13. Invaders finished 14 points behind Holland Fen, while Parthians are fifth, their best finish in this division.

Strollers recovered from their poor start to the season, when they were bottom in early November, to finish in third place, as last year. Here, they won 6-0 against A40, with Andy Warne’s rink winning 19-16 in spite of winning fewer ends but managing to score two fives and a four, and Paul Flatters 22-9.

Fourth-placed IBC beat Dynamics 6-0 with 22-13 and 16-12 wins for Dave Gill and Steve Skelton.

Just one-point separates Breakaways in sixth and A40 in seventh, with Royal Mail finishing a further four points behind in eighth after beating Hotspurs 5-1. Ian Smith’s rink won 19-14, while Keith Sharp and Dave Fox shared their rink 15-15, Royal Mail fighting back from a poor start that left them at 3-11 after 8 ends.

Golfers moved above Nomads into ninth after Golfers took all the points, Ian Drury’s rink being utterly dominant as they won 27-6 while David Marshall won 16-9.

Optimists secured the Division Two title two weeks ago.Their form has dipped since then and they were beaten 5-1 in the last round after a late surge on both rinks by Vectors. Kevin Rockall’s rink was adrift by 4-13, but powered through to snatch the win 15-13.A close battle on the other rink ended 14-14.

Desperados 6-0 win over Kingfishers moved them above Burtons into second, nine points behind the leaders, with Burtons finishing third, three points away, after taking only two points from bottom side, Shipmates.

For Desperados, John Melless’ rink had a convincing win by 26-7 while Adam Hodgson’s scrapped their way to a 19-18 victory after a topsy-turvy game.

Mick Ross skipped his Shipmates rink to a good 19-12 win. Dave Allen snatched the other rink 17-16 for Burtons on the final end.

Central are fourth on shot aggregate from Vikings, but took no points in this round against Phantoms, losing 12-17 and 13-20.

Woodpeckers beat Amateurs 23-8 and 17-5, leaving them just one point behind Amateurs in seventh.