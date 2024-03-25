Holland Fen increase their lead in bowls evening league

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leaders Holland Fen were too good for Royal Mail, taking both rinks with relative ease, winning 31-7 on Martin Tomlin’s rink and 29-6 on Les Feary’s.

Behind them, second-placed Invaders lost two points against Breakaways while winning 4-2, and Strollers, third, lost both rinks to mid-table A40.

Invaders dominated Rod West’s rink from the off, taking the game 29-4.

A40 with Sue Hoyles, Nick Whitmore, Jean Cammack, Arnold Bennett, Pauline Atkin and Andy Scotney

The other rink showed the form that Breakaways have lacked for large parts of this season as Neil Harrison, with Carol Dowse and Debbie Harrison in support, won a competitive game 20-13, pulling away decisively over the last three ends.

A40 have run into form during March, but even they might not have expected to take all the points in their match against Strollers. Jean Cammack’s rink, with Nick Whitmore and Andy Scotney, started slowly to be 1-7 down, but then took control to run out 21-12 winners.

Pauline Atkin, Arnold Bennett and skip Sue Hoyles built an 11-5 lead on the other rink, which Strollers reduced to 11-11 with three ends to go, then finished a tight game to win 14-11.

IBC, fourth in the league, took both rinks against Golfers. Jim Gott’s rink started well to go 11-1 up, eventually winning 15-11. Golfers were 12-9 ahead on the second rink, but Dave Gill finished well to win 19-15.

Nomads beat Dynamics 4-2. Keith Wilson’s rink started slowly to be 4-13 behind, but then dominated the scoring to win 24-15. The other rink was closely fought throughout, Ken Burr pulling ahead at the end to win 15-12 for Dynamics.

Parthians won 6-0 against Burtons, Richard Keeling’s rink controlling the game to win 23-9, and Keith Nix winning a close game 13-11.

Top billing in the Cammacks Second Division went to the clash between first and second, Hotspurs and Optimists, which Hotspurs won 4-2.

Mike Nelson, playing with Yvonne Smith and Mick Rate, got away after a slow start to win 22-9. Andrew Reeson, with Lucy Allerton and Judith Richmond, skipped his Optimists’ rink to victory by 22-13. Hotspurs now lead the table by 5 points.

Central, sixth, met Desperados, third, taking four points, with Sandra Copeland’s rink dominating the scoring over the second half of the game to win 21-12. Desperados with skip Dean Harris started well on the other rink to lead 12-4, then held on as Central closed in at the end to leave the score 13-11.

Vikings, fourth, were too good for Phantoms, winning 29-9 and 25-12 for six points.

Kingfishers had their best result of the season when beating Amateurs, who are fifth, for all the points. Malcolm Hilton, Bill Faunt and Scott Gray won convincingly 25-10, while John Fell with Rod and Trish Dunn, won 16-12.