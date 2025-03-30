Holland Fen power on towards Boston bowls first division title
It was a critical week in deciding the champions for this year as Invaders, in second place, met Strollers and were beaten 4-2, almost going down 6-0, before then meeting the leaders Holland Fen to be beaten 6-0. Holland Fen now head this division by 12 points and are virtually uncatchable.
The Strollers rink of Paul Flatters, Nigel Kenworthy and Keith Swain won 22-18, losing the lead only once. The other rink skipped by Mick Dodes had built a commanding 16-7 advantage with only four ends to go, but Nathan Dunnington snatched victory for Invaders with a score of five shots on the last end to win 18-17.
The game against Holland Fen was tight on both rinks. The score on Alex Tomlin’s was 11-11 at 13 ends before they eased away to win 17-14, while Martin Tomlin’s stood at 13-13, requiring the winning score on the final end for 14-13.
Earlier in the week, Holland Fen were too good for Dynamics, winning 31-7 and 22-9.
Strollers held onto third place for now after beating Royal Mail 5-1, drawing one rink 13-13 after coming back from trailing 6-13, and winning the other 22-9.
IBC are fourth, five points behind Strollers, after beating Golfers and Breakaways by 4-2. Dave Gill’s rink won both times, 22-9 against Golfers and 23-7 against Breakaways. David Marshall’s Golfers won their rink 15-10, while Mike Rymer’s Breakaways won a close game 14-12 with a good finish.
Parthians strengthened their hold on fifth, after snatching two points off Royal Mail, taking one rink 17-16, the other being lost 12-16, and then beating Dynamics 4-2, Ron Moore’s rink winning decisively 39-7.Dynamics took the other 21-11.
A40 managed only one point from their two matches, for the 15-15 drawn rink against Nomads which required a good finish after being 7-13 down. Nomads won the other 18-13 with a purple patch of scoring in the middle of the game.Against Hotspurs, A40 were beaten on both rinks, 19-16 and 17-13.
When Breakaways met Nomads, the score was 4-2, Mike Rymer’s rink winning 16-12 for two points and the shot aggregate. Derek Smith won 17-14 for Nomads.
Golfers took all the points against Hotspurs, winning 17-10 after being 8-9 behind at 13 ends, and 19-18, coming back to snatch victory from being 10-18 down.
In Cammack’s Second Division, leaders Optimist were too strong for Phantoms, winning 36-10 and 33-8.
Desperados extended their lead over third after beating Central on both rinks, 22-12 and 18-16.
Vikings moved up to fourth after beating Burtons 4-2, taking John Millership’s rink 28-7. Chris Hill won a tight game for Burtons 16-13.
Vectors’ good form continued, beating Kingfishers 6-0, with 21-13 and 19-7 wins.
Finally, Woodpeckers beat Shipmates 5-1, winning 18-16 and drawing the other 17-17.