Holland Fen power on towards Boston bowls first division title

Winning Strollers rink against Invaders, with Paul Flatters, Nigel Kenworthy and Keith Swain

The latest week of matches in the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowls Club began with four weeks of the season to go and the teams in the Orchard Health Group First Division set to play two games each.

It was a critical week in deciding the champions for this year as Invaders, in second place, met Strollers and were beaten 4-2, almost going down 6-0, before then meeting the leaders Holland Fen to be beaten 6-0. Holland Fen now head this division by 12 points and are virtually uncatchable.

The Strollers rink of Paul Flatters, Nigel Kenworthy and Keith Swain won 22-18, losing the lead only once. The other rink skipped by Mick Dodes had built a commanding 16-7 advantage with only four ends to go, but Nathan Dunnington snatched victory for Invaders with a score of five shots on the last end to win 18-17.

The game against Holland Fen was tight on both rinks. The score on Alex Tomlin’s was 11-11 at 13 ends before they eased away to win 17-14, while Martin Tomlin’s stood at 13-13, requiring the winning score on the final end for 14-13.

Earlier in the week, Holland Fen were too good for Dynamics, winning 31-7 and 22-9.

Strollers held onto third place for now after beating Royal Mail 5-1, drawing one rink 13-13 after coming back from trailing 6-13, and winning the other 22-9.

IBC are fourth, five points behind Strollers, after beating Golfers and Breakaways by 4-2. Dave Gill’s rink won both times, 22-9 against Golfers and 23-7 against Breakaways. David Marshall’s Golfers won their rink 15-10, while Mike Rymer’s Breakaways won a close game 14-12 with a good finish.

Parthians strengthened their hold on fifth, after snatching two points off Royal Mail, taking one rink 17-16, the other being lost 12-16, and then beating Dynamics 4-2, Ron Moore’s rink winning decisively 39-7.Dynamics took the other 21-11.

A40 managed only one point from their two matches, for the 15-15 drawn rink against Nomads which required a good finish after being 7-13 down. Nomads won the other 18-13 with a purple patch of scoring in the middle of the game.Against Hotspurs, A40 were beaten on both rinks, 19-16 and 17-13.

When Breakaways met Nomads, the score was 4-2, Mike Rymer’s rink winning 16-12 for two points and the shot aggregate. Derek Smith won 17-14 for Nomads.

Golfers took all the points against Hotspurs, winning 17-10 after being 8-9 behind at 13 ends, and 19-18, coming back to snatch victory from being 10-18 down.

In Cammack’s Second Division, leaders Optimist were too strong for Phantoms, winning 36-10 and 33-8.

Desperados extended their lead over third after beating Central on both rinks, 22-12 and 18-16.

Vikings moved up to fourth after beating Burtons 4-2, taking John Millership’s rink 28-7. Chris Hill won a tight game for Burtons 16-13.

Vectors’ good form continued, beating Kingfishers 6-0, with 21-13 and 19-7 wins.

Finally, Woodpeckers beat Shipmates 5-1, winning 18-16 and drawing the other 17-17.