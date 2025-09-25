Horncastle CC Juniors celebrate a season to remember

The Under 14 and Under 16 teams have had a great season, with some standout performances.

For the Under 14s, Best Bowler went to Seth Benson. Elliott Lloyd won Best Fielder and Best Batter was Archie Chantry. Samuel Misodi was Most Improved player, and the Players Player was Theodore Tomlin.

Under 16s Best Bowler was Odin Smerdon and the Best Fielder was Nathan Nelson. Henry Tomlin was Best Batter and Most Improved player went to Matthew Hardware. The Under 16s voted Jonny Rickard as their Players Player.

The Dave White Trophy is awarded to the player that show the best attitude, love and spirit of the game of cricket. Archie Chantry (U14) and Marcus Chantry (U16S) were awarded it for their outstanding contributions to their teams this year.

Horncastle CC run juniors teams for all ages. New members are very welcome. For more information, please contact the club through their Facebook page.

1 . Contributed Horncastle CC Under 16 team. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Horncastle CC Under 14s team Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Odin Smerdon, Under 16s captain and Best Bowler Photo: Submitted