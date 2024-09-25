Horncastle Running Club tackle the Great North Run and the Equinox24

By Robin Harrison
Contributor
Published 25th Sep 2024, 15:57 BST
Horncastle Running Club have recently been out in force proudly representing Horncastle in their red and white stripes, by taking part recently in the Great North Run, Equinox24, Woodhall Spa SprintTri, Edinburgh 10k and Humber Coastal 10k and Half Marathon.

Members of Horncastle Running Group have been very busy recently representing the Town in several events. Five Group members took part in the recent Great North Run. Adam Patrick, Adam SG, Jayne SG, Robin Harrison and Steph Scott-Patrick. Steph had an incredible run smashing through the 2hr barrier for the very first time in 1:54:07.

Proudly representing Horncastle in the Humber Coastal 10k and Half Marathon were, Charles King, David Freeman, Jackie Rhodes, Jon Parkin and Rachel Buckley and Yasmin Moses in the Half Marathon.

Horncastle Running Group entered a team of eight in the Equinox24. This event is a 24 hr Ultra Event where team members take it in turns running 10k laps around the very testing Belvoir Castle Estate. Horncastle managed to run 18 laps over the 24hrs period.

GNR Horncastle Team

Conditions on the day were very trying ranging from unbearably hot for the first few hours to terrential rain for most of the rest of the 24hrs.

Horncastle Running Group team members were Carol Harrison, Charles King, Gill Parkes, Harry Close, Karen Vs, Robin Harrison, Ruth Clark and Tamsin Rourk.

Angela King represented Horncastle up over the border in the Edinburgh 10k.

Finally in the Woodhall Sprint Tri, Adam Patrick, Jackie Rhodes, Jon Parkin, Mark Ruhier, Rachel Buckley, Steph Scott-Patrick.

If I have missed anyone I do apologise.

Search for Horncastle Running Group on facebook for more info on the club.

