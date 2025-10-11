Hotspurs and Desperados lead the charge in second division

Victorious Hotspurs rink over Vikings, 29-10, with Ken Burr, Yvonne Smith and Stewart Reynolds

Results last week in Cammacks Division Two of the Night League at Boston Indoor Bowls Club saw Hotspurs and Desperados confirm their status as the teams most likely to vie for promotion come the end of the season in April.

Hotspurs took ten points from two matches, winning 6-0 against Vikings and 4-2 vs Kingfishers, to maintain leadership in this division with 27 points. Against Vikings, Ken Burr’s rink, with lead Yvonne Smith and pin Stewart Reynolds, dominated the game, winning 29-10. Mike Long won the second rink 18-9. Mike Long also won against Kingfishers, 22-12, controlling the game from the tenth end. Kingfishers took the other rink 16-11.

Desperados recovered from a poor result the previous week to record two convincing 6-0 wins, leaving them just 3 points behind Hotspurs in second place. Adam Hodgson skipped Jason Williams and John Hodgson to win 30-10 against Vectors, while Dean Harris took the other rink 21-17. In their second game, Desperados had good wins on both rinks against Amateurs, 26-9 for David Allen and 23-8 for Dean Harris.

Burtons took 8 points from their two games to move into third place, leaving them eight points behind Desperados. Just six points separating Burtons and all the teams below them reflects the close competition in Division Two. Beating Woodpeckers 6-0, Chris Hill won 14-9 by virtue of scoring six shots over the last three ends, and Reg Felton won 15-11, holding on as Woodpeckers finished strongly.

Shipmates recent good form saw them beat Burtons 4-2, with Jeff Ginsburgh’s rink dominating the game to win 26-7. Chris Hill ensured 2 points for Burtons by taking the other rink 26-11.

Vikings beat Central 4-2, John Millership’s rink winning 25-10. David Boyne won a close game for Central on the other rink by 15-13.

Amateurs took all the points against Phantoms, winning 20-7 and 14-13 for Jeff Homewood and Trevor Coulson. Vectors then played Phantoms, winning 6-0, to move into fourth place, leaving Phantoms and Amateurs equal on points with them in fifth and sixth, but with poorer shot aggregates. For Vectors, Colin Heppenstall dominated to win 18-5, while Kevin Rockall won 17-10.

In the Orchard Health Group First Division, Holland Fen extended their lead over Invaders at the top by beating Optimists on both rinks, 23-7 and 20-11, with Invaders dropping 2 points against Royal Mail, who took one rink 14-13, having led 6-0 and 10-3 early on. Invaders took a close game on the other rink 18-11.

Strollers stay in third after beating Parthians 4-2, Andy Warne winning 16-10. Keith Nix took the other rink, 17-12.

Dynamics met IBC and beat them 6-0 with good wins on both rinks to move them up to fourth, replacing IBC. Mick Rate won 23-13 and Graham Wilkinson, 20-14.

Breakaways held onto fifth after taking just one point from a very close match with Golfers, the rink scores being 14-14 and 13-14.

A40’s best result of the season saw them beat Nomads 6-0 with 26-6 and 19-10 wins.