Housebuilder kicks off football season with second sponsorship to Stamford AFC’s Ladies
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stamford AFC’s Ladies formed in April 2022 and consists of 19 regular players. After being promoted last season, the team are now playing in the East Midlands Women’s Regional Football League in Division 1 South. One player, Lauren Bartle, is a member of the Allison Homes Central team, and works as an Assistant Infrastructure Engineer.
The team’s season kicked off at the beginning of September, and saw Stamford AFC’s Ladies take a 3-1 victory against Leicester City LFC First team.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The sponsorship from Allison Homes Central has allowed the club to purchase new training tops for the players, to be worn for the entire 2023/24 season.
This is Allison Homes Central’s second consecutive sponsorship, as last season the housebuilder’s donation funded new kit bags and outdoor jackets.
Robin Chaudhuri, Manager of Stamford AFC’s Ladies, said: “We are delighted that Allison Homes has renewed their sponsorship for the new season. We are grateful for their support and look forward to a successful partnership for the future.”
Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes Central, said: “We are so proud to have sponsored Stamford AFC’s Ladies for the second season in a row, and are delighted to have helped them purchase brand new training kits. After the hugely successful FIFA Women’s World Cup, we are particularly proud to be raising the profile of women’s football, and would love to see many more women and girls pick up the sport.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“A huge part of our ethos at Allison Homes Central is supporting and building relationships with those in our local community, and it’s been a pleasure to extend our partnership with Stamford AFC’s Ladies.
“The team played fantastically last season, and we cannot wait to cheer them on in their upcoming games.”
To find out more about Stamford AFC’s Ladies and keep up to date on their progress, visit https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/stamfordafc/teams/261998.
Allison Homes Central is building a range of developments across Lincolnshire.
To find out more, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/developments.