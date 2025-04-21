Howe bags a brace as Gainsborough Trinity secure successive wins

Gainsborough Trinity fans from Saturday's win at home to Hebburn

Gainsborough Trinity heaped more misery on visiting Hebburn Town with a 3-1 win to record back-to-back wins.

Declan Howe netting twice either side of Fraser Preston’s strike to climb second in NPL Scoring Charts.

Trinity dominated the first half possession, with Preston creating for Howe, who lifted the ball past Daniel Cameron on eighteen minutes.

Hebburn showed character, equalising two minutes after the break. Experienced centre back Michael Turner rising highest to power home from Liam Noble’s corner kick. The Hornets looked to build on that, with Joao Gomes a lively threat, going forwards.

Russ Wilcox’s men regrouped & with half an hour remaining, began to exert their dominance again. A cut back from the byline was sent narrowly wide of his own upright by ‘keeper Dan Cameron, before an almighty goalmouth scramble was hacked clear.

Preston restored the Trinity advantage, when Howe repaid the favour, laying on for the former Scottish Youth international. Cameron with no chance. Javelle Clarke then looked to catch Cameron off his line with an audacious effort, before Preston’s cutback found Bailey Conway. The second half substitute unable to adjust himself in time.

Two minutes into five added, Howe scored his brace.