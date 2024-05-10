Huge boost for Boston Town as club enters new era

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boston Town are celebrating after finally taking ownership of their ground.

Decades of uncertainty over their home in Tattershall Road have come to an end after Sportsfunds Ltd handed it over to the club.

Delighted Boston Town chairman Mick Vines said: “It’s such brilliant news. This is the day we’ve been waiting so many years for.

“All I’ve ever wanted was for this club to be self-sufficient and now we finally are.”

Mortgages For You Stadium in Tattershall Road, Boston

He said the Poachers could now plan ahead with confidence for the first time in their history. Already there have been talks about installing a 3G training pitch at the Mortgages For You Stadium.

Mr Vines, who has been chairman since 1990, added: “Now everything the directors have worked so hard for over many years has been worth while.

“It’s already a brilliantly-run club and now the world is our oyster.”

Mr Vines has overseen some tough times in his 34-year tenure. The disputed ownership of the stadium has often cast a dark shadow over the Poachers’ on-field successes.

Sportsfunds was originally set up in 1962 to safeguard football in the town after Boston United were hit by financial problems.

When the Pilgrims opted out of senior football in 1964, money raised by supporters was used to fund a ground in Tattershall Road for a new club called Boston FC, later renamed Boston Town.

Sportsfunds continued to own the ground – until now.

Mr Vines said he was grateful to Sportsfunds for making this possible and putting their trust in the directors to take the club to the next level.

Boston Town historian Simon Ashberry said: “This is fantastic news for the club, which has faced so much uncertainty over the years.

“Huge credit must go to Mick Vines and the other directors for working so hard to keep the club going through some difficult times.