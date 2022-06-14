Impressive away win for Boston Tennis Club side

Tennis news

The team of Emily Stukins, Emma Mastin, Martha Baxter and Yasmin Everitt defeated their experienced opposition 3-1 to secure a very good victory.

In Division Two, Boston Men’s seconds – James Newton, Geoff Short, Ryan Frankish and Andy Clamp - beat clubmates Larry Churchward, Michael Pagalos, Robert Bonser and Simon Marsh 3-1.

Boston Men’s fifths lost 3-1 at Bourne in Division Three with Phil Wilson, Steve Holmes, Hasan Olkan and Richard Cozens competing.

In the Lincolnshire National Team Tennis League, Boston Men’s seconds had a winning 6-6 draw with Grantham Seconds.

Michal Chmielik, James Newton and Ryan Frankish won the tie-break shoot out.

In the 9 and under orange ball Lincolnshire National Team Tennis competition, James Blythe, Keita Cica, Reuben Smith and Rohan Rambani beat David Lloyd Lincoln 9-1.

In the Boston and District Mixed League, Boston firsts (Ryan Frankish, Jenny McGarel, Richard Cozens, Emily Stukins, Geoff Short and Charlotte Priestley) beat Horncastle 6-3.

The seconds (Steve Holmes, Diane Sharpe, Phil Wilson, Keeley Pearson, Hasan Olkan and Lesley Addy)lost 5-4 to Woodhall Spa.