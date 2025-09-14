Impressive Boston Town continue their winning run in the league
They picked up a valuable 3 points on the same ground where they had lost disappointingly in the FA Vase 3 weeks earlier.
This time, it was Chris Funnell's team who were on the front foot early on, Jordan Tate drilling home his 2nd goal of the season after 26 minutes.
Six minutes in the 2nd half, Fraser Bayliss showed just why he's the man of the moment as he made it 2-0 with an audacious bicycle kick - a goal of the season contender.
Hucknall did pull one back but Matt Cotton netted a 3rd after 75 minutes to seal the victory for the visitors.
There was more good news when last season's top scorer Harry Limb, who's only managed 2 starts this season because of injury, came on after 65 minutes. Luke Wilson was also back on the bench after missing the entire campaign so far through injury,.
On Tuesday (16 September), the Poachers are at home to Wisbech Town in the league. Kick-off at the Mortgages For You Stadium is 7.45pm.
Town: Portas, Worthington, Smith, Tate, Ford, Hudson, Bayliss, Priestley (Burdass), Gibbons (Limb), Gurney (Zaluzinskis), Cotton; unused subs: Graves, Wilson