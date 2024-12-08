In-form Boston Town weather the storm

Man of the match Mackenzie Burdass with Joshua and George Hallam

Boston Town defied Storm Darragh to collect another three valuable points with a 3-0 win against Hucknall.

Chris Funnell's side adapted superbly to the horrendous conditions at the Mortgages For You Stadium to make it three victories in a row and maintain their push towards the play-off places.

Hucknall kept Travis Portas busy early on with a flurry of chances as they started with the wind behind them.

But Harry Limb continued his rich vein of scoring form as he whipped in a shot after 17 minutes that dipped wickedly in the wind.

Jordan Nuttell claimed his first goal since September as he headed home to make it 2-0 after the visitors failed to deal with a Layton Maddison corner.

Maddison scored the third himself in the 67th minute with a smart finish after being set up by substitute Liam Adams.

Mackenzie Burdass was named man of the match by Joshua Hallam, who was match day sponsor.

Boston Town: Portas, Worthington (Adams), Hudson (Borbely), Burdass, Ford, Wilson, Dakin (Ratley), Maddison, Nuttell, Limb, Bayliss (Millar)

On Tuesday (10 December), the Poachers travel to third-placed Bourne, who are on a great run of form themselves. kick-off will be 7.45pm. On Saturday (14 December) Boston Town entertain Skegness in their final game before Christmas. Kick-off will be 3pm.