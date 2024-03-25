Injury-hit Boston Town suffer narrow defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An injury-hit Poachers line-up were undone after 56 minutes when the referee overruled an initial flag for an apparent infringement and the visitors went on to score the only goal of the game.

Jason Field and Layton Maddison joined Jordan Nuttell on the sidelines, leaving the home side down to the bare bones.

Martyn Bunce said he was disappointed with the decision that led to the goal but praised his side's performance.

Jordan Tate receives the man of the match award

He told Lincolnshire Non-League Radio he was pleased with his team's first half showing, and felt they had a good shape defensively and moved the ball with purpose.

Bunce also paid tribute to the impact of his young substitutes Pat Bad, who came close to an equaliser with an effort that hit the post, and Will Langford.

The man of the match award went to Jordan Tate.

Boston Town now have an away fixture at Sleaford Town on Wednesday (27 March), kick-off 7.45pm before they travel to Eastwood CFC on Saturday (30 March), kick-off 3pm.