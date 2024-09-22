Invaders and Dynamics make a strong start to the new season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Week Two of the new Evening League competition at Boston Indoor Bowls Club saw Invaders and Dynamics with maximum points at the head of the Orchard Health Group Division One table, separated only marginally by shot aggregate.

Invaders faced A40 this week, winning 6-0. Scott Whyers’ rink established a 14-3 lead by the half-way point and maintained their advantage to win 20-9 at the end. The game on Ian Tebbs’ rink was close at 13-12 before they finished strongly to win 22-15.

Dynamics produced a storming finish on both rinks to take all the points from their encounter with Golfers. Graham Wilkinson’s rink was trailing 3-14 after nine ends, but then dominated the second half of the game to grab the win 18-15. The other rink with skip Don Williams was 9-10 down but went on to win 17-10.

Hotspurs and Parthians shared the points, 3-3. Each winning rink held the advantage throughout the games, Keith Nix winning 17-10 for Parthians and Mick Rate taking the other 20-13 for Hotspurs. For Hotspurs, they now have five points after two weeks competition, something that took seven weeks to achieve the last time they were in this division.

Hotspurs winning rink against Parthians, with pin Rob Druce, lead Pam Rate and skip Mick Rate

IBC, last year’s fourth side, beat Strollers, who were third, 6-0, with Steve Skelton’s rink winning 20-11 and Dave Gill’s 17-10.

Royal Mail bounced back after a disappointing first week to take all the points against Breakaways in two commanding performances. Ian Smith skipped his rink to win 23-6 and were always in control. The game was closely fought on Keith Sharp’s rink with the score balanced at 8-8 after twelve ends, but a strong finish saw them win 20-13 at the end.

Holland Fen met Nomads to take all the points, winning convincingly on Alex Tomlin’s rink, 29-11, and 18-11 on Les Feary’s, where the damage was done while building a 17-3 advantage.

Desperados and Amateurs each have nine points at the top of Cammacks Division Two after the first two rounds of games.

Desperados met Vectors to take all six points. Dean Harris’s rink was trailing 11-14 in a closely contested game, but finished strongly to win 22-14. John Melless skipped the other rink to an overwhelming 46-6 win.

Amateurs continued their good start to the season, beating Shipmates 6-0, Jeff Homewood’s rink winning 26-6 and Mick Greet’s 19-9.

Vikings also won 6-0, against Phantoms. John Millership’s rink dominated the first half of their game to lead 16-3, but Phantoms were chasing them hard towards the end, the final score being 20-14. The second rink was closely fought and required Doug Staples to take the last end with two shots to grab the win 17-16 overall.

Optimists and Central had two close games, which Optimists won by virtue of their better finish in each case, 20-11 for Liam Reeson, with the help of a hotshot on the penultimate end, and 20-14 for Andrew Reeson.

Kingfishers beat Woodpeckers 6-0, by 12-11 in a close game for John Fell and 22-15 for Brian Hardy.