It's a team game for Boston Tennis Club

Boston Tennis Club.

Boston Tennis Club teams have been in action in the county competitions.

Matches in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League have now started and Boston Tennis Club has eight Ladies’ teams and seven Men’s teams entered, the most from any club.

Results that have come in include two Division Three matches, both for the Boston Tennis Club Fourth teams.

Boston Ladies’ Fourths faced Collingham.

This was a good win for Hilary Calvert, Jenny McGarel, Lesley Gibbons and Hilda Hastings.

The team did had two close three-set matches and there were plenty of shower interruptions but it was 4-0 to Boston.

The Men’s fourth team played Spalding and won 3-1.

The team was Andy Clamp, David Makins, Chris Cook and John Gibson.

Every rubber went to a third set and three of them were won by Boston.

Matches in The Boston and District Mixed League also continue.

There was a 7-2 win for Boston Mixed Four against Billinghay.

The team was Sev Smura, Penny Gibbons, Larry Churchward, Poppy Gibbons, Jeremy George-Jones and Margaret Wright.

Boston Three had a win against Boston Two.

Playing for Boston Three were James Newton, Mary Smura, Ray Frankish, Hilary Calvert, John Gibson and Tracy Hull.

Whilst Boston Two had Steve Holmes, Diane Sharpe, Jason Washington, Keeley Pearson, Dylan Baker and Carla Slade out.

In the Mixed League Boston One won 9-0 against Woodhall.

Danielle Frankish, Geoff Presland, Emma Mastin, Geoff Short, Rachel Atkinson and David Makins were the victorious side.

This week the Chatterton’s Club Closed Championships continue with matches in all age groups at singles and doubles.

The week culminates in the finals to be held on Sunday, July 4.