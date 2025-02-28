It's all change for Louth racer Peter Hickman

L-r Davey Todd and Peter Hickman

ITS all change for Louth racer Peter Hickman as he has left the FHO Racing team and joined forces with North Yorkshire rider Davey Todd to form a new team named 8TEN Racing with full BMW Motorrad Motorsport support.

The team, co-owned by Hickman and Todd and named after their Isle of Man TT start numbers, is set to compete in the British Superbike championship, the North West 200 and the Isle of Man TT races in 2025.

Hickman said: “I am excited to start this new team with Davey; this marks a new chapter in my racing career. I want to extend a huge thank you to Faye and the FHO Racing team for everything they have done for me over the past four years. However, nothing stays the same forever, particularly in racing and sometimes a change is needed.

“I truly relish the opportunity to take charge of my own destiny and look forward to a fantastic year in 2025 with the continued support of BMW Motorrad and my loyal sponsors. The new bike looks awesome and we cant wait to get going.”

Hickman will be working with Crew Chief Darren Jones, who has been with him since 2009. Jones has held the role of Crew Chief and Team Manager throughout all

Hickman’s previous TT achievements and has extensive knowledge of the BMW M 1000 RR.

Scott Grimsdall, BMW Motorrad Head of Marketing & PR said: “It’s great to grasp this opportunity and expand the number of riders and teams competing on BMW machinery for the 2025 season. Peter and Davey have such enthusiasm for this new project, and will receive continued support from BMW Motorrad Motorsport as the team looks to establish themselves in the British Superbike paddock, as well as look to continue their respective achievements on the roads. Following the National Superstock win for Davey last year, unrivalled TT victories in the Superstock, Superbike and Senior categories, and a new M 1000 RR for 2025, there is real optimism among us that 8TEN Racing can deliver further success for the brand.”

The 8TEN Racing team is set to debut at the first Bennetts British Superbike official tests in April, ahead of the opening round at Oulton Park over the Bank Holiday weekend of May 3-5.

Hickman now heads to America along with Richard Cooper where both riders will once again contest the Daytona 200 with the Louth based Triumph factory supported PHR Performance team to tackle the iconic Daytona 200.

Now in its 83rd year, the Daytona 200 runs from March 6-8 at Daytona International Speedway, Florida with the race itself getting underway on Saturday, March 8.