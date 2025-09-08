It's Bayliss at the double as Boston Town enjoy cup success

Fraser Bayliss has been in inspired form – photo (c): Joshua Hallam

Fraser Bayliss celebrated his player of the month award by firing Boston Town into the next round of the United Counties League Knockout Cup.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He helped himself to both goals as they beat Hucknall Town 2-0, avenging their FA Vase defeat to the same opponents 2 weeks earlier.

The Poachers were again hit by injuries, with manager Chris Funnell having to do without the goalscoring talents of Harry Limb, Zak Munton and Matt Cotton as well as defender Luke Wilson. His midfield resources have also been depleted by the departure of Layton Maddison to Skegness Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Bayliss has been in inspired form, stepping up to score 6 goals so far this season, almost as many as the 8 he registered in the whole of 2024-25.

He put the Poachers ahead on the stroke of half-time, tapping in a cross from Ted Gibbons, and then stole the ball from the visiting keeper after 88 minutes to seal the victory.

Bayliss is now up to 85 career goals for Boston Town, putting him 8th on the list of all-time goalscorers. The landmark of 100 goals is in his sights, something only 5 players have ever achieved for the club – Gary Bull, Paul Goodhand, Carl Smaller, Dave Scotney and Martin Johnson.

The Poachers face a tough away tie in the KO Cup 1st round – away to Sherwood Colliery, who are 2nd at the UCL Premier North table. That fixture will be played either on Saturday 4 October or midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Saturday (13 September), they return to league action for a trip to Hucknall, their 3rd game against the Yellows in 3 weeks.

Town: Portas, Worthington, Smith, Tate, Ford, Hudson, Bayliss, Priestley (Burdass), Nuttell (Zaluzinskis), Gibbons, Gurney (Graves)