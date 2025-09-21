It's seven up AGAIN for record-breaking Boston Town

Kallum Smith executes a perfect somersault after making it 6-0 – photo (c): Steve Davies

Boston Town made club history as they scored seven goals twice in a row for the first time.

They crushed Blackstones 7-0 at the Mortgages For You Stadium, with two goals each from Harry Limb and Matt Cotton and one apiece by Jack Gurney, Kalum Smith and Jordan Tate.

The Poachers had also put seven past Wisbech Town at the same ground four days earlier.

With in-form Fraser Bayliss missing against Blackstones, fans could have been forgiven for worrying it might have been a case of ‘after the lord mayor’s show’.

Harry is fouled for a penalty against Blackstones – photo (c): Steve Davies

But Chris Funnell’s men were on blistering form from the start, Gurney seeing a good chance blocked at point blank range as early as the 6th minute as he tried to finish Ted Gibbons’ cross from the left.

Limb, back in the starting XI after missing six games through injury, was fouled in the box two minutes later and dusted himself down to convert the penalty.

On 10 minutes, Limb doubled the deal with a brilliant goal, latching onto Gurney’s low cross from the left and rounding the keeper before finishing with the outside of his foot.

It was one-way traffic as Matt Cotton had a goal-bound shot cleared off the line and Limb twice came close to completing a hat-trick.

Cotton did make it 3-0 after 29 minutes when Limb ran onto a ball over the top and squared it from the right for a tap-in.

Shell-shocked Blackstones, who had been in the play-off places just three weeks ago, didn’t manage a chance of their own until the 33rd minute.

That came to nothing and three minutes later, they were punished again as Gurney side-footed home a volley from a good Mackenzie Burdass cross from the right.

Harvey Graves came on for Limb at the break and, for a while, the visitors gained some momentum, forcing Travis Portas into a rare save and hitting the bar. But the hosts grabbed a fifth after 64 minutes.

Graves latched onto a through ball and found himself one on one with the keeper. The goalie made a save but the ball then bounced off Cotton and the ref ruled that it had crossed the line.

Kallum Smith scored his first goal for the club after 82 minutes, driving through the middle and drilling it into the corner after exchanging a one-two with Cotton before celebrating with a spectacular somersault that was perfectly captured by photographer Steve Davies.

There was still time to make it 7-0 after 87 minutes as Jordan Tate bundled it home after a scramble that followed a Gibbons corner.

Boston Town will go top of the United Counties League Premier North table on Tuesday (23 September) if they avoid defeat at Deeping Rangers. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

On Saturday (27 September) they'll be at home to Melton Town. Kick-off at the Mortgages For You Stadium wil be 3pm.

Town: Portas, Burdass, Smith, Zaluzinskis (Wilson), Tate, Hudson, Gurney (Nuttell), Priestley, Gibbons, Limb (Graves), Cotton; unused sub: Worthington