It's still all to play for in the Louth Billiards & Snooker League

PH Mountain Corrugated Ltd look set to box a semi-final spot

P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd are still leading the race in Group A where a sixth successive win puts them well in front with two to play, Jordan Kay smacked in a superb 58 break to help them to a narrow 7-5 away win over the one again under strength 8 Ballers side who remain bottom and look to be going out of the cup.

Dales Poultry & Game are second in Group A after a 7-5 home win over the side they've replaced G.Fawcett Property Maintenance, Lee Blanchard with a 43 break and Luke Howard kept the league champions on course for the double as the visitors really could have done with a better result to keep their cup dreams alive.

Kitchen Solutions are the new owners of the leadership in Group B courtesy of a 7-5 away victory over a NT Shaw of Louth outfit who appear to be stuck in first gear, The visitors still have to drop a week so they might still have an anxious last fortnight to see if they are to make the last four which was helped in this encounter with Rod Dodge giving them the honours.

Sibjon Builders have been a very successful cup team over the past few seasons but it's not looking great for this year even after a 7-5 home win over Louth Volksworld, Steve Kemplay rattled in a 40 break in a bid to boost his sides knockout hopes but it will be the visitors who will be the happier despite losing they go joint second in their section.