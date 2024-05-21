It's trophy time for Boston Town U14 title winners
Boston Town U14s have received their trophies after a successful Mid-Lincs League campaign.
The youngsters won their last 7 fixtures to clinch the U14A title on the final day.
Captain Harry King received the shield at the end of season presentation event.
A championship challenge looked unlikely for the young Poachers at the start of January – but the lads won 9 and drew one of their final 10 league games.
They sealed it on the last day with a 3-0 win against title rivals Ruston Sports.
The U14s also reached the Simon Whittle Cup Final but were unlucky to lose 2-1 to Saxilby Athletic Bears in a close game.
Boston Town would like to congratulate the boys on their success as well as manager Jason Smalley and coaches Darryl Bray and Rupert King.