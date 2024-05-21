It's trophy time for Boston Town U14 title winners

By Simon AshberryContributor
Published 21st May 2024, 16:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Boston Town U14s have received their trophies after a successful Mid-Lincs League campaign.

The youngsters won their last 7 fixtures to clinch the U14A title on the final day.

Captain Harry King received the shield at the end of season presentation event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A championship challenge looked unlikely for the young Poachers at the start of January – but the lads won 9 and drew one of their final 10 league games.

Boston Town U14s with their league winners' trophiesBoston Town U14s with their league winners' trophies
Boston Town U14s with their league winners' trophies

They sealed it on the last day with a 3-0 win against title rivals Ruston Sports.

The U14s also reached the Simon Whittle Cup Final but were unlucky to lose 2-1 to Saxilby Athletic Bears in a close game.

Boston Town would like to congratulate the boys on their success as well as manager Jason Smalley and coaches Darryl Bray and Rupert King.