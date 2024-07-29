Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kyle Jenkins from Ruskington near Sleaford swept the board at Brands Hatch where he won all three of his races in the No Limits Metzeler Pre-Injection 600 championship and extends his series lead to 28 points over nearest rival Carl Vickers.

After completing his qualifying in fourth place in the mixed grid of Pre-Injection 600 and Newcomer 600 and first in his class he started the first race on Saturday from the head of the second row.

He was running in a comfortable first place - fourth overall - when the red flag halted the race because of a crash further downfield. At the restart Jenkins once again took the lead in his class and fifth overall to take his first win of the weekend with a 16 second advantage over Vickers who finished second (13th overall).

Race two on Sunday went much the same way with Jenkins once again starting from the second row. He had a good lead in his own class but was battling with Angus Bracken for fifth place overall for a while. He eventually finished in sixth place overall and again was the winner in his class with Vickers in second place (12th overall).

There was drama in the final race before the start. Four bikes crashed as they began the warm up lap and a lengthy delay followed. The race was reduced to just six laps with Jenkins starting from the head of race three. He got a good start and led his race from lights to flag taking his third win of the weekend (5th overall) with Vickers once again finishing in second place. (14th overall).

The points gained at Brands Hatch bring Jenkins’ total to 263 with Vickers being his closest rival on 235 with three rounds left in the series.

Jenkins said: “Its been a good weekend for me at Brands Hatch resulting in me extending my championship lead by 28 points. But we still have three rounds and nine races to run so its not over yet. A really big thank you to everyone who has helped again this weekend and special thanks go to - Roy Ridealgh at RP motorsport, Lee Jenkins, Charlotte Jean, J Jenkins Electrical Ltd, Nick Smith Designs, Little Engine 17, Wings Tyres.”