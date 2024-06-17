June 10k triumphs for Boston Community Runners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two of Lincolnshires busiest 10k events gave Boston runners some great results.

Two of the biggest 10k events took place this month. The first being the Grimsby 10k. With roads starting to close to traffic from as early as 8am everyone had to be up with the larks to make sure they arrived on time.

Boston Community Runners were there with ten runners lining up in a race that got going at 9am sharp.

There was a slight breeze this year to help the runners and the sun did not reach its peak until most of the runners had passed the halfway point but it was still a warm race with the organisers putting on an extra water station to help keep everyone safe and hydrated.

Boston Runners at Woodhall Spa

The Boston runners all had a great run with everyone pleased with their times. Lee Conway was the first club runner home in 42.38 and looked strong coming into the finish in the beautiful Peoples Park where a drumming band fired the runners up for a final sprint finish. Nick Turner was still getting over a niggling injury so decided to run as his body felt. Nick finished in 44.59 and was thrilled with his unexpected fast time. Rachel Conway crossed the line next in 50.12 and a minute later we saw Micheal Corney stop the clock in 51.35. Karen Hindle had a belting run in 52.22 and was able to cheer on husband Kevin who managed a cracking sub hour time of 59.17. Dave Cobb was just over the hour in 1.02.45 and was followed in by Mary Turner with a marvellous time of 1.03.57 Clare Teesdale finished in 1.05.09 followed by Sarah Burton in 1.07.20 with Dawn Cobb not far behind in 1.14.32. After having a welcoming drink and something to eat and a look around all the stalls in the finish area the event slowly came to an end and the Black and Yellow stripes made their way back to Boston.

The following weekend saw the Woodhall Spa 10k with even more athletes than normal taking part. This very popular event sells out very quickly with the black and yellow stripes of BCR managing to get 28 runners on the start line.

Renouned for being a very hot run, the few raindrops just as the race started were welcomed although it stopped as soon as it started! The weather was not as baking hot as previous years but the runners were pleased it wasn't any warmer.

As the runners came into the home straight ready for the finish in Jubilee Park it was Dan Clark who bought the black and yellow stripes home in a time of 36.36. He was followed by Steve Roberts who took 3rd in his age category in a time of 39.55. Lee Conway had a new PB finishing in 41.23 with Simon Jackson just a minute behind in 42.29. John Burton enjoyed his run, crossing the line in 45.54. A few minutes later the next wave of BCR were finishing. Rachel Conway clocked 50.12 with Karen Hindle grabbing a super time of 51.34. Running buddies Ben Fenwick finished in 52.08 and Claire Jennings took 52.09. Steven Bates and Sarah Lea ran together finishing in 53.52 and 53.56 respectively. Elektra Roberts crossed the line with a big smile and a time of 54.40. Sarah-Jane Eggleton smashed out a PB run in 55.15 finishing just ahead of Tracie Charles in 55.58. Kevin Hindle was pleased with his 58.32 finish as was Dianne Houghton who also smashed that sub hour, stopping the clock in 58.48. Steve Langford too grabbed a great time of 58.56 just ahead of Tony Tomlin with a super finish of 59.03. Dave Cobb too got that magic sub hour in 59.06.

Boston Runners at Grimsby

Just over the hour saw the next batch of Boston runners headed home by Joanne Gostelow in 1.00.18 and she was followed in by Jayne Wallis in 1.01.11. Clare Teesdale clocked 1.03.26 and Sarah Burton finished in 1.06.15. Jo Heron had another strong run with a time of 1.09.38 a second ahead of running buddy Jesse Bland in 1.09.39. Dawn Cobb continues to chip away at her times finishing in 1.12.23 just ahead of Carole Page in 1.13.50. Debbie Petley completed her first 10k for about a year with a huge smile and a time of 1.25.00