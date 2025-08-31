Kyle Jenkins close to sealing the title at Oulton Park

Kyle Jenkins in race action

Ruskington rider Kyle Jenkins was within a hairs breath of sealing the title in the No Limits Pirelli Cup 600 Championship after taking the win in the first of his races at Oulton Park on Saturday in the penultimate round of the series.

And he would have done it barring a series of red flagged races and deteriorating weather conditions which caused his final race of the day to be cancelled.

Jenkins was on fine form and qualified on pole position for the start of the first race on Saturday morning and was quick off the mark as the lights went out to establish a a 1.2s lead over Louis Smart on the opening lap.

As the race unfolded Jenkins settled into a comfortable lead of over 2.5s setting the fastest lap of the race with a 1.43.338s - 93.78mph. But at the half way stage of the 10 lap affair Smart was beginning to reduce the lead again and as they started lap six Jenkins’ advantage was down to 1.6s.

Kyle Jenkins wins at Oulton Park

But two riders crashed at the final corner and a red flag brought the race to a halt and a result declared with Jenkins declared the winner.

One of the two riders who crashed was Ken Macleod who was lying second to Jenkins in the championship. He was uninjured in the crash (except for a sore thumb) but his bike was badly damaged and he was not expected to ride in the final race later in the day.

At this point Jenkins had accrued 360 points with Macleod on 267, some 93 points adrift. But with only 75 points still available in the final round it was looking that JenKins would be declared champion.

In a cruel twist of fate, prior to the final race of the day a series of red flags in other races and then poor weather conditions, the last five races were unable to run and time permitting, the cancelled race from Oulton Park will be added to the Donington Park timetable meaning that Jenkins goes into the final round needing just four championship points to take the title.

Jenkins said: “Its a shame we couldn't have run that last race but with all the stoppages in other races we simply ran out of time."

The final round is at Donington Park over the weekend of September 27/28.