Kyle Jenkins secures 2024 title at Oulton Park
After qualifying in sixth place in the mixed grid of riders and second in his class Jenkins started the first of two races from the second row of the grid. He was third on the first lap and passed Duncan Burns on lap two to take up second place. but Burns passed him again one lap later.
On lap seven the leader in his class, Mark Pattinson, retired leaving Burns in the lead to complete the eight lap affair for the win swiftly followed by Jenkins in second place.
With Vickers only finishing in fourth place Jenkins knew that he only had to finish in front of him and on the podium in the second race and he would take the title so he rode a solid but careful second race later in the day. He started from the third row and settled into third place.
Due to lack of time because of holdups in other races it was reduced to a five lap dash to the flag. Jenkins remained in third place throughout the race to take the chequered flag for his second podium finish of the day. With Vickers only finishing in fifth place the title was secured. In the final round there are 75 points left up for grabs and with Jenkins now having an 83 point advantage over Vickers he cannot be beaten and is now the 2024 champion.
Jenkins said: “So pleased I have got the title sewn up now I can relax and have some fun at the final round at Donington. A really big thank you to everyone who has helped again this weekend and special thanks go to - Roy Ridealgh at RP Motorsport, Lee Jenkins, Charlotte Jean, J Jenkins Electrical Ltd, Nick Smith Designs, Little Engine 17, Wings Tyres.”
The final round is at Donington Park over the weekend of October 5/6.
