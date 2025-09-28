Kyle Jenkins secures title at Donington Park

Kyle Jenkins celebrates victory. Pic: No Limits Racing.

Having sewn up the title at Oulton Park, Ruskington rider Kyle Jenkins went into the final round of the No Limits 600 Cup championship at Donington Park as champion elect where he recorded a win, third and fourth place finish to his races.

In the opening race he started from the middle of the front row and took the lead on lap two. Although the opposition was not far behind Jenkins retained his lead through the remainder of the laps to cross the finish line for the win 0.7 seconds ahead of Brandon Petty.

Jenkins set off from the second row for race two and was running in third place for the first few laps before dropping a place to fourth. He was embroiled in a battle for the lead with three other riders all circulating within a second but Jenkins just couldn't make a pass stick and crossed the finish line in fourth place.

After setting the second fastest lap in the previous race Jenkins was placed in the middle of the front row for the final race and once again he got away to a flying start settling into third place which he held throughout the race. The two leading riders were having a battle at the front and as Jenkins was running in a comfortable position he left them to it and crossed the line in third place.

Jenkins also entered the premier class Pirelli Super Series 600 championship as he intends to move up to the class for 2026. With no idea of how competitive he would be he was delighted to qualify in 13th position for a fifth row start to the first race.

He lost three places on the first lap and was circulating in 16th place but soon regained his composure and moved back up to 13th on lap four of seven. He was running within a tenth of Brendon Petty and followed him home to claim 13th place and two championship points in his first ever race in the very competitive field.

The second race was run in tricky conditions as a heavy shower of rain left the circuit damp but drying and most riders opting for slick tyres. Starting from the head of row five Jenkins got away to a good start and completed the first lap in 10th position. He entered into a battle with three other riders and eventually crossed the finish line at the end of the 12 laps in 13th place once again.

Jenkins left the best until last when he started the final race in the Super Series 600 when he started the 12 lap affair from the fifth row of the grid and made up eight places to bring the RP Motorsport Yamaha in a fine seventh place.

Jenkins said: “Having already clinched the title in the 600 Cup we decided to see how we would go in the Super Series 600 as this is where we want to be for next year. It is a vastly different level of racing to what we have been doing but I was pleasantly surprised at my results and can’t wait to get started next year. We have had another good year with No Limits and once again won the title in my class."