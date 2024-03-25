Kyle Jenkins secures two podium finishes at Snetterton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last season, Jenkins secured the runner-up spot in the No Limits CB500 series and has made the step up to the Pre Injection 600 class which runs within the Newcomers 600 series for 2024.

After qualifying in third place in his class (16th overall) he started his first race on the RP Motorsport Yamaha 600 from a sixth row grid position.

He moved up to 11th overall within the large group but remained in third place in the pre-injection class throughout the seven lap race until the final lap when he was demoted to fourth as Sam Biles snatched the position from him.

Kyle Jenkins in action. Photo: Camipix.

He crossed the finish line in fourth place in class and 12th overall.

For race two on Sunday morning Jenkins started from the fifth row and was quick to anticipate the lights.

He passed Biles to take up third position on the first lap and pulled out a considerable gap from him over the remainder of the race, passing some of the faster 600 class riders over the seven laps to take the chequered flag in third place in his class and 12th overall.

​Later in the day Jenkins took his place on the fourth row of the grid for the start of his third and final race of the weekend. As the lights went out he held third position in his class on the opening lap.

As he crossed the timing beam at the start of lap two Biles was right with him with just 0.027s separating the pair. But in a twist of fate Biles crashed out of contention at Agostini leaving Jenkins well clear in third place.

​At the end of the seven lap affair Jenkins crossed the finish line for another third place with a huge 37s advantage over Steve Lester who was fourth.

With two third places and a fourth Jenkins lies third in the early rider standings on 45 points. ​

The next round is at Donington Park over the weekend of April 13/14.