Kyle Jenkins takes Championship lead at Croft

Kyle Jenkins from Ruskington near Sleaford traveled to North Yorkshire for round four of the No Limits Metzeler Pre Injection 600 class where his results at Croft Circuit resulted in him taking the lead in the overall championship.

Qualifying went well for Jenkins who was fourth in his class and started the first race from the middle of the third row of the mixed class grid alongside the pre Injection class championship leader Carl Vickers.

Jenkins got away to a good start and slotted into third place in his class for the majority of the seven lap affair. But on the final lap Scott Aitkin snatched his position at the final corner to take third leaving Jenkins to finish the race in fourth position just 0.4s behind.

Kyle Jenkins celebrating his championship lead

But in a twist of fate it turned out that Vickers failed to finish the race and the points accrued for fourth place were sufficient for Jenkins to take over the championship lead with an advantage of two points.

Going into race two as series leader Jenkins took his place in the middle of row five of the grid and rode well to remain in fourth place in his class throughout the nine laps to pick up a further 13 championship points.

However because of his non finish in the opening race Vickers had to start from the back of the grid and although he made his way forward to seventh it was not enough to catch Jenkins who extended his championship lead to six points.

In the final race of the weekend Jenkins started from the head of the fifth row and made a fantastic start making up five places on the opening lap to take up third position in his class.

He was able to retain third place through the nine laps to cross the finish line in third to pick up another 16 points taking his total to 188 and extend his lead in the rider standings to 13 over Vickers who again completed the race in seventh.

Jenkins said: “I am delighted to be leading the championship after these results at Croft. A really big thank you to everyone who has helped again this weekend and special thanks go to - Roy Ridealgh at RP motorsport, Lee Jenkins, Charlotte Jean, J Jenkins Electrical Ltd, Nick Smith Designs, Little Engine 17, Wings Tyres.”