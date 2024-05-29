Kyle Jenkins takes two wins and a second at Cadwell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kyle Jenkins from Ruskington near Sleaford rode to a brace of wins and a second place at Cadwell to edge closer to the championship leader in round three of the No Limits Pre-Injection class on Sunday.

Jenkins completed his qualifying in fourth place in his class and was placed 16th overall in the mixed grid of riders to start the first of three races from a fourth row grid position.

As the lights went out the riders hadn’t even completed the first lap when the red flag came out for a crash in the treacherous, wet conditions. At the restart Jenkins got a good start and made up places to third in class by the end of the first lap. He began to reel in Sam Biles who was circulating in second place ahead.

Kyle Jenkins at Cadwell on Sunday

As they started the third lap Jenkins crossed the line in third place but was alongside Biles and Karl Foster as they hurtled down the straight towards Charlies for the fourth time. But as the three rounded Barn corner Foster fell and Jenkins crossed the line in the lead with Biles in second place. The red flag halted the race a few seconds later and a result was called with Jenkins claiming the 25 points for the win from Biles.

The weather had improved for the second race which Jenkins started from the third row on a damp track. He got away to a fast start to take up the lead in his class and seventh overall. By lap five Jenkins became embroiled in a four way battle for position with championship leader Carl Vickers then snatching the lead.

But Vickers made a mistake on lap six and dropped down the order leaving the way clear for Jenkins to take the lead once again and he was able to finish the race for his second win of the day with Vickers some 4.3s behind him in second place.

The final race took place in bright and sunny conditions with Jenkins placed at the head of the fourth row alongside Vickers. Again Jenkins got a good start and led the field in his class for the first three laps. but Vickers made a pass on him on lap four and went on to secure the win with Jenkins bringing the Yamaha home in second place.

Jenkins said: “A really big thank you to everyone who has helped again this weekend and special thanks go to - Roy Ridealgh at RP motorsport, Lee Jenkins, Charlotte Jean, J Jenkins Electrical Ltd, Nick Smith Designs, Little Engine 17, Wings Tyres.”