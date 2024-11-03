Ladies paint the town blue after winning Boston derby

By Simon Ashberry
Contributor
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 22:18 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 09:46 BST
Boston Town Ladies earned a memorable derby day triumph against Boston United Ladies.

Marisha Newton scored a hat-trick as they registered a thumping 7-2 win at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

The result meant Boston Town Ladies stretched their lead at the top of the Lincs Women & Girls' League Open Age South to six points.

Two early goals by Newton and Lexi Cox settled any nerves for the Poachers before the hosts pulled one back before half-time.

Marisha Newton scored a hat-trick for Boston Town Ladies against Boston United Ladies
Marisha Newton scored a hat-trick for Boston Town Ladies against Boston United Ladies

Chelsea Milne restored the two-goal cushion soon after the restart and the visitors eased to a comfortable victory after that.

Milne doubled her personal tally and Grace Roberts was also on the scoresheet.

