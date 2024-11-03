Ladies paint the town blue after winning Boston derby
Boston Town Ladies earned a memorable derby day triumph against Boston United Ladies.
Marisha Newton scored a hat-trick as they registered a thumping 7-2 win at the Jakemans Community Stadium.
The result meant Boston Town Ladies stretched their lead at the top of the Lincs Women & Girls' League Open Age South to six points.
Two early goals by Newton and Lexi Cox settled any nerves for the Poachers before the hosts pulled one back before half-time.
Chelsea Milne restored the two-goal cushion soon after the restart and the visitors eased to a comfortable victory after that.
Milne doubled her personal tally and Grace Roberts was also on the scoresheet.