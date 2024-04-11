Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three members of Boston Community Runners took a trip to the Capital to take part in the London Landmarks half marathon on Sunday 7th April. It was organised by the baby charity Tommy's and as the name of the race suggests, it was all about visiting many of the city landmarks on a winding, traffic free route. It is a more relaxed race than the famous London Marathon and many competitors were taking souvenir selfies as they passed the many well known buildings.

Starting at Pall Mall, the route took runners across the city, passing iconic landmarks including St Paul’s Cathedral, The Tower of London, Bank of England, Tower Bridge, Shard and the London Eye. They even crossed the Thames twice and the finish line itself was at Downing Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The whole event had a party atmosphere with the route adorned with musical performances, DJs, dancers, charity cheer stations and so much more for the runners. Louise Clayton, Claire Corney and Fiona Wrisberg were amongst the 19,000 runners taking part and all three thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience. Louise was the first of the three back and she finished in a closely predicted 2.33.57 which included the sight-seeing! Claire was next back, in her first Half Marathon and in doing so recorded a PB time for the distance. A time of 2.48.41 left her with a huge smile. Third back for the club and also running a PB time for a Half Marathon was Fiona who managed to raise over £1000 for the Blue Cross Charity. Fiona finished in 3.13.12.

Claire on her way to the finish