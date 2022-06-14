Lawrence wins Boston Tennis Club Jubilee Tournament

Some of Boston's 10 and under players.

A tournament for adults was hosted at the Sleaford Road venue, while the annual Junior NSPCC Tournament was also held.

The Adult Social Tennis Tournament was won by an on-form Maurice Lawrence while Jenny Murphy was the runner-up.

Meanwhile the children had a great time in their money raising activities with Aarsh Bhagat as the NSPCC Tournament runner-up and Lily Daykin the overall winner.

Boston Tennis Club teamed up with Kirton Holme Golf Club for afun day.

At the end of the day presentations were made by Josephine Wallis (Lady Captain at Kirton Holme).

The event was won by Calvin Andrew, Margaret Wright, Philippe Servonat-Blanc and Michael Walker.

Other prizes kindly provided by the Lady Captain were presented for the Men’s longest drive - Andrew Gedney, Ladies nearest pin – Margaret Wright and Nearest pin - Ryan Frankish.

There was an intra-club match for Boston Mixed Seconds and Firsts in the Boston and District Tennis League.

A very close 5-4 win in favour of the firsts saw Emma Mastin, Terry Mastin, Catherine Ellis, Richard Cozens, Rachel Atkinson and David Makins defeat Steve Holmes, Suzanne Patterson, Carla Slade, Jason Washington, Keelye Pearson and Hasan Olkan.

Boston Fourths’ Jeremy George-Jones, Mary Smura, Ian Scott and Margaret Wright, Peter and Hilda Hastings lost out 3-6 to a strong Horncastle team.

In the LTA Lincolnshire National League Ladies’ Lincolnshire Division there was a win for Boston Ladies’ Seconds against the Thirds, Yasmin Everitt, Lois Boothby, Poppy Gibbons and Emily Stukins beat Rachel Gedney, Maria Stoyanova, Keely Pearson and Lily Griemink 5-1.

In the LTA Lincolnshire National League 10 and unders, both Boston A and B teams were in action and there was a strong win for the A team against David Lloyd, Lincoln.

The team of Maxton Paine, Callum Purdy, James Blythe and Charles Edwards succeeded 4-2.

The B’s Nayan Vyas and Sonny Wheatley lost out to St James.

The 14 and unders’ B team – George Skipworth and Lewis Patchett - ylost out to St James in this league.

In the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League, Boston Ladies’ Fifths – Sarah Grant, Helen Motson, Denise Priestley and Jenny Murphy – missed out to Horncastle in a Division 2B shootout tie-break following a 2-2 draw.