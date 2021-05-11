League leaders pushed by Boston Tennis Club Ladies

Boston Tennis Club.

It was a weekend of contrasts at Boston Tennis Club.

Heavy rain stopped play on Saturday but Sunday was the backdrop for two LTA National Open League matches.

The Ladies played their second fixture of the season at Lady Bay, Nottingham.

Alice Gamman, Emma Mastin, Emily Hawkesworth and Isabel Wookey were tied at 2-2 after the singles round was completed. The doubles were close and the first string doubles lost a third set tie-break resulting in an 8-4 win for Lady Bay, who top the National Open League – Midlands Division.

The Men played at home against Leicester Forest East.

It is always a close encounter which often results in a tie-break shoot out - and this meeting was no different.

Will Mason, Will Cheer, Seth Briggs-Williams and Max Jones stood at 2-2 following the singles. The doubles were shared and Leicester won the shootout.

They now head the Regional Midlands Division with Boston second.

The nine and under team of Keita Cica, Callum Purdy, Nayan Vyas and James Blythe were beaten at Louth.

In the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League, Boston Ladies Thirds faced Horncastle in Division Two, Sue Burnett, Jenny McGarel, Diane Sharpe and Helen Duckett losing the tie-break shoot out.

Boston Men Fifths – Steve Holmes, Larry Churchward, Phil Wilson and Jason Washington - lost 1-3 in their Division Four match.