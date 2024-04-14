Lee Beeson says farewell as Boston Town win their final game
They beat Ashby Ivanhoe 3-1 to and the season just 2 poinys short of the play-off places in the United Counties League Premier Division North.
Lee Beeson was in the thick of the action on an emotional last appearance before retiring.
It was Joe Smith who nodded the Poachers ahead on 11 minutes after a Luke Wilson throw had caused panic in the Ashby Ivanhoe penalty area.
Martn Bunce’s side continued to look lively throughout the opening period, with Smith a constant thorn in the side of the visiting defenders. Harry Limb had a great chance to make it 2-0 but the Ashby keeper made a good block from close range and Will Langford’s follow-up effort was tame.
Beeson had tried 2 audacious efforts from distance and then set up Boston’s 2nd goal just before the interval. His swinging free-kick was headed home at the far post by Richard Ford.
Lucas Dakin made it 3-0 10 minutes into the 2nd period when he pounced on a handling error by the Ashby keeper.
At that point, the home fans might have expected the visitors to roll over following their shock 6-0 league cup semi-final i midweek. But the their credit, Ashby didn’t let their heads drop and pulled one back when a well-struck Jake Gardner free-kick took a deflection past Travis Portas.
Beeson was given a warm ovation as he was replaced by Pat Bad after 84 minutes.
The victory meant Boston Town finished the season as one of the form sides in the league, winning their last 5 games in a row.
The man of the match award was presented to Richard Ford by Colin Greenfield, Shelly Greenfield and John Sharp, who sponsored the game.
Town: Portas, Worthington (Borbely), Millar, Tate, Ford, Wilson (Field), Beeson (Bad), Adams, Smith, Limb (Dakin), Langford