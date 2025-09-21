Lethal Lyndon takes the win on the road

Lyndon Tyzack-Morley takes a second to pose for a photograph with Head Coach Dennis Watson

Boston Amateur Boxing Club’s Lyndon Tyzack-Morley was victorious in Chatteris on Saturday evening as he took on Luca Mirea of the Fenland Sparta ABC who was appearing on his home show.

The previously undefeated Mirea showed very early why he had stopped most of his opponents to date as he very quickly unloaded his heavy artillery in Tyzack-Morley’s path, unfazed, Lyndon gave as good as he had got in the early stages and fought fire with fire, the Boston fighter was coming off the best as he covered in between the barrages and sneaked in and landed powerful, crisp shots of his own. Something had to give and if no one was going to be knocked out, it would be a question who had the best fitness reserves and who wanted it most, much to the delight of the crowd.

Lyndon put his best foot forward and got himself on the front foot, backing up Mirea on the ropes as he dug in hard spiteful shots to the body and the head, that the Sparta boxer surely felt. The referee broke the boxers and ordered Mirea’s corner to attend to his headguard, which they was in no rush to deal with very quickly. On the restart Lyndon was straight back to work delivering his combinations.

Into round 2 it was a closer round, with Tyzack-Morley getting drawn into a firefight, the crowd was willing their man on and this gave Mirea a second wind but was visibly exhausted from the hot pace both boxers were competing at.

At the interval Lyndon was urged to get back to his boxing and punch down the middle where he was having the most success, Lyndon duly did this and a back and forth tussle for supremacy waged on with neither fighter backing off as they fought to the bell.

The MoC gave his appreciation for such an entertaining but bruising contest, where a huge round of applause was given to both boxers. A deserved split decision was given in favour of the Boston fighter, both Lyndon and his coach couldn’t hide their delight once the verdict was given.