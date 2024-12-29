Limb doubles up to earn Boston Town the Boxing Day spoils

Harry Limb was man of match against Sleaford Town

Boston Town returned to winning ways with a 2-0 Boxing Day victory over Sleaford Town.

Having failed to score in their previous 3 outings, the Poachers got their shooting boots back on to claim the spoils at a misty Mortgages For You Stadium.

Harry Limb was again the catalyst, poaching 2 more goals to bring his tally to 17 in his last 11 appearances.

Sleaford might be struggling near the wrong end of the United Counties League Premier North table, but they still retain a loyal fanbase, who helped to swell the crowd to the biggest of the season.

And the visitors gave Chris Funnell’s side a tougher test than many might have expected, given that they hadn’t won in 10 league games.

The Greens – wearing their red away kit – forced Travis Portas into a couple of smart saves early on before Limb struck the first blow.

He lashed home after 34 minutes after being set up by Jordan Nuttell. Limb doubled the hosts’ lead in first half stoppage time when he converted from the penalty spot after Fraser Bayliss was upended by Sleaford keeper Harrison Leech.

Limb could have had a hat-trick after the break as the Poachers continued to carve out chances – but they had to settle for just the 2 goals.

Funnell had the chance to bring on 2 youngsters as subs – Dominic Chew for his first home appearance and Kris Zaluzinskis for his debut after joining on loan from Boston United.

The game was delayed by 20 minutes after assistant referee Giles Elson was taken ill just before kick-off. Boston Town would like to wish him a speedy recovery.

The man of the match award, sponsored by Newton Fallowell Lettings, went to Limb.

Boston's next game is another derby, away at Deeping Rangers on Satruday 4 January, kick-off 3pm

Town: Portas, Burdass, Millar (Chew), Tate (Adams), Hudson, Wilson, Dakin (Zaluzinskis), Maddison, Nuttell, Limb, Bayliss