Limb's hot streak goes on for Boston as he hits 30 goals

Harry Limb has become only the 9th player to score 30 goals in a season for Boston Town.

He reached the landmark with a four-goal haul in the 5-0 win against Wisbech Town on Saturday.

The last player to reach that figure was Gary Bull 17 years ago. Limb's prolific streak has also increased his overall tally for the club to 68, moving him past Phil Scothorne and Ian Shooter into the top 10 on the list of Boston Town's all-time goalscorers.

Bull is one of only two players to hit the 30-goal target three times for the Poachers, the other being Carl Smaller. Nick Mallinder also achieved the feat twice.

The other players to have hit 30 goals in a season for the club are Colin Smith, Mel Smith, Bob Edwards, Mark Cox and Martin Johnson.