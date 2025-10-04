Lincoln brothers celebrate championship success

On the way to championship win

Two brothers from Lincoln have taken championship with no racing racing both on board and honda cb500.

Max Bartle (number 12) wins the cb500 championship with no limits and his honda cb500 and his brother George Bartle (number21) wins the cb500 newcomer class also with no limits racing.

Max had an impressive 16 podiums and won the championship with 69 points on his honda cb500.

George also took home 18 podiums and secured the championship at the last round by 4 points. This was George's first year racing and hadn't seen many of the tracks that he rode.

Jumping with joy

Next year Max and George will again race with no limits racing both onboard a honda cb500 with the thanks and continuing support from Cf construction Ltd and coastal building supplies.

If you interested in getting involved with any sponsorship please contact us on the following email any help would be appreciated. [email protected]