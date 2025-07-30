Lincoln racer Katie Hand working hard to move forward

Katie Hand in a 3 way battle at Brands Hatch. Photo: Colin Port Images

Katie Hand was racing at Round 5 of the Bennetts British Superbike Chamionship at Brands Hatch over the weekend. Riding her Triumph 660 for the 'MIH Solutions Macadam Triumph 660 team'.

Here is Katie's race report from Brands Hatch in her own words.

With Brands Hatch being a circuit I’m quite familiar with, I was very ready to get going. It started out with both free practices on Friday and in the first one I was just getting f dialled back in. I throughly enjoyed the session and got my time to down where it was in Quali in last year so I was happy that is made progress. I was happy with the bike set up and didn’t make any changes going into the second session of the day. I didn’t go much faster in FP2 which was a little frustrating but wanted to dig deeper for the qualifying session

Going into qualifying on Saturday morning and I was so ready to get going. Straight out I was putting in consistently faster lap times, i came in for a quick drink but then went straight back out to maximise my time on track. I went a second and a half faster which is was happy with but it wasn’t what we wanted or needed position wise so was disappointing. Going into the race I was feeling confident and we had made a few changes to the rear for the exit of corners. However this didn’t make the feeling any better if anything worse so I was struggling on the exits. I got a good start but I wasn’t able to make any places unfortunately

Katie at Stirlings Bend during qualifying at Brands Hatch. Photo: Colin Port Images

Tom always put in graft and I can’t thank him enough for the continued work over the weekend and behind the scenes for the set up. I wanna say a massive thank you to my dad for always putting his everything into every race weekend and everything beyond, and a special happy birthday for Saturday. We aren’t getting the results we would like at the minute, but I won’t give up I will keep pushing for it

Thank you to the whole team for their support and hard work week in week out, none of it would be possible without any of you.

Next up is the Thruxton Circuit over the weekend of 8th-10th of August.