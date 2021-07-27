Lincolnshire's Ladies secure promotion, Men maintain status in LTA Summer County Cup

Will Mason.

Three Boston Tennis Club players helped Lincolnshire to promotion in the Summer County Cup.

Lucy Hull, Alice Gamman and Victoria Beardsley amongst their numbers in Poole.

It was nearly wall to wall wins for the Ladies – 5-4 against West of Scotland, 7-2 versus Hereford and Worcester, 8-1 to North of Scotland, 6-3 against East of Scotland.

But it was South Wales that put paid to first spot when Lincolnshire missed out to the eventual winners 1-5.

However, the Ladies gained promotion to Group Four for 2022.

The Lincolnshire Men played at Ilkley in Group Three, maintaining their status.

Lincolnshire Men gained two valuable wins on the Monday and Tuesday against Nottinghamshire (8-1) and Somerset.

The 5-4 win on the Tuesday was precious as it put Lincolnshire in to safer territory in fourth place just outside of the relegation zone.

As it happened, losses followed against Norfolk (3-6), Derbyshire (1-8) and Northamptonshire (0-9), but the early wins provided that much needed buffer and Lincolnshire survive in that group for 2022.

Playing for the Men from Boston were Will Mason, Henry Beesley and Dom Beesley.

Boston Tennis Club member Max Jones put in some good performances to win the Men’s Open at the Boston Tennis Club’s Summer Holiday Grade Four tournament.

With players from other parts of the country Max came through a tough semi-final, winning a third set tie-break 10-7, to win the final with relative comfort 4-0 4-1.