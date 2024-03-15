London Winter 10k gives Boston's Fiona her best time.
and live on Freeview channel 276
She ran a new best time at the he Cancer Research UK London Winter Run is a ten kilometre challenge, which goes through the heart of the capital.
Runners pass live music performances, encounter larger-than-life winter characters, and see world famous landmarks. It’s an unforgettable journey for participants of all abilities. Many choose to run only part of the route, walking at other points and many selfies are taken. Since its first edition in 2015 it has proved hugely popular, receiving critical acclaim, and even sprouting a special summer edition in 2021. Over 20,000 took part this year starting off in waves so that everyone had plenty of room.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The event has been a firm favourite for Fiona Wrisberg and once again she travelled to the Capitol with a target of beating last years time. Although the course was congested at times Fiona ran a super 10k running the whole race. Previosly she had walk breaks but with steady training she managed to keep going and knock over 8 minutes off her previous best time. Thrilled with her finish time of 1.16.49 she now wonders what next years time will be!
Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances. They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue. For further information search Boston Community Runners on Facebook