Lots of action keeping the interest in Boston Bowls League

Triumphant Parthians rink, with Steve Wilkinson, Margaret Wilkinson and skip Richard Keeling

With the leaders, Invaders and Holland Fen, both taking maximum points in the latest round of matches in the Orchard Health Group First Division of the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowls Club, there was much interest in how the teams below them would fare.

Having struggled for points since early November, Hotspurs bowled well to beat A40, six places above them, 16-8 on Mike Long’s rink, where he was supported by Janet and Ted Woods. Sue Hoyles took the other rink 19-10 for A40, thereby taking the extras for shot aggregate by the slimmest of margins.

The teams in eighth and ninth, Parthians and Royal Mail, met with Parthians being too strong on the night and taking all six points. Margaret and Steve Wilkinson with Richard Keeling dominated scoring to win 21-9. Ron Moore’s rink won 23-16, scoring a hotshot on the way.

Breakaways shared the points 3-3 with Nomads, five places lower, but they will be disappointed not to have taken all six points from this match. Mark Brown’s rink led in the early stages, but the score was close at 16-14 as the last end began; Nomads then also scored a hotshot to claim the win 20-16. Nick Whitmore’s Breakaways rink grabbed the lead on the tenth end and ran out winners by 15-11.

Winning Hotspurs rink over A40, skip Mike Long, lead Janet Woods and pin Ted Woods

Third-placed IBC beat Golfers, four places below them, 4-2, taking Steve Skelton’s rink 15-11, but having to hold on as Golfers rallied after the score was 15-5 at fourteen ends. Golfers took two points for winning a tight game on Graham Scarboro’s rink by 13-11.

Top side Invaders beat Strollers, fourth, for all six points, as Scott Whyers won 22-12 and Rod West won a low-scoring game 15-7, both rinks holding the upper hand throughout.

Holland Fen remain seven points behind Invaders after beating Dynamics 29-10 and 25-14.

The top of Cammacks Division Two saw leaders Optimists beating Phantoms 4-2, while second-placed Desperados took all the points against Central to leave them two points behind.

Liam Reeson’s Optimists won almost twice as many ends as Phantoms but dogged resistance from Phantoms kept them in the game, the score being 19-18 with two ends to go; a good finish gave Optimists the win, though, by 23-18. Phantoms fought hard on the other rink, skipped by Roy Stanley, to win 13-11.

Adam Hodgson skipped his Desperados rink to a convincing 20-10 win. Dean Harris’ rink built a 16-6 lead, then hung on as Central almost chased them down, the final score being 19-17.

Burtons beat Vikings 4-2, Chris Hill’s rink winning 26-4. Burtons held a narrow one-shot lead with three ends to go on the other rink, but a good finish by Yogie Richardson’s Vikings saw them claim victory, 14-9.

Kingfishers, tenth, beat Vectors, seventh, 4-2, with David Richardson’s rink winning 17-7. Vectors trailed 11-15 on the second rink, but finished ‘three-four’ to grab the win 18-15.

Woodpeckers beat Shipmates 4-2, Mike Rhodes winning his game 14-9. Wally Parker’s Shipmates took the other rink 21-18.