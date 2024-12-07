Lots of drama in first division of Boston indoor bowls league
Top team Invaders lost two points to an in-form A40 team, second-placed Holland Fen lost four points against Nomads and IBC, third, lost all six to a Strollers team that are starting to find their form.
Jean Cammack’s A40 rink, with Lewis Skinner and Andy Scotney, held sway virtually throughout their game, winning 17-12. Ian Tebbs skipping the other rink for Invaders started well to lead 12-2, eventually winning 19-7.
Nomads, eleventh, have struggled for points this season, but pulled off a dramatic 4-2 win against Holland Fen. Kate and Mel Maddison with Clive Newell were mostly ahead and went on to win 17-13. Derek Smith’s rink trailed 4-14 before recovering to 18-19, but just fell short, Martin Tomlin winning 23-20 at the end for Holland Fen’s two points.
IBC’s poorest result since September came against a resurgent Strollers, with Paul Flatters’ rink in control to win 20-13 and Mick Dodes finishing with five shots over the last two ends to grab the game 14-12.
Dynamics faced Golfers, three places above them, beating them 4-2 and claiming the extras for shot aggregate by one shot. Graham Wilkinson’s rink built a good lead going on to win 17-12. Carol Nundy skipped the other rink to a 16-12 win for Golfers, controlling the game from the eighth end.
Breakaways beat Royal Mail 4-2 to move above them in the table on shot aggregate. Mark Brown’s rink led almost throughout to win 23-14. Likewise, Ian Smith’s Royal Mail controlled the other rink to win 20-13.
Parthians took all six points against Hotspurs. Keith Nix won convincingly 22-9. Hotspurs were in control of the other rink at 18-8, but Parthians caught and overtook them at the end to win 20-19.
In Cammacks Division Two, Optimists, top, and Desperados, third, both won 6-0 to confirm their positions.
Optimists played Central with Stewart Reynold’s rink controlling the second half of their game to win 18-17. Central won more ends on the other rink, but Optimists scored more heavily to win 26-17.
Desperados faced Vectors. John Melless finished strongly after a close game to win 15-9, while Dean Harris held the lead from the half-way point to win 22-12.
Phantoms had another good week while beating Vikings 4-2. Still tied at 9-9 after ten ends, Roy Stanley’s rink then took control to take the game 20-9. John Millership’s Vikings won the other rink 18-13, dominating the game after a poor start left them trailing 0-9.
Amateurs took five points off Shipmates, Trevor Coulson winning 22-8. The other rink was shared 14-14 between Jeff Homewood and Steve Todd.
Tenth-placed Kingfishers against Woodpeckers, seventh, was a good match, Kingfishers taking all six points as David Richardson claimed an 11-10 win on the last end and John Fell won 15-13 after a topsy-turvy game.