Lots of drama in first division of Boston indoor bowls league

A busy night in Division Two

A dramatic week of results in the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowls Club supported the notion that this is the most open and competitive season in the Orchard Health Group First Division since the pandemic.

Top team Invaders lost two points to an in-form A40 team, second-placed Holland Fen lost four points against Nomads and IBC, third, lost all six to a Strollers team that are starting to find their form.

Jean Cammack’s A40 rink, with Lewis Skinner and Andy Scotney, held sway virtually throughout their game, winning 17-12. Ian Tebbs skipping the other rink for Invaders started well to lead 12-2, eventually winning 19-7.

Nomads, eleventh, have struggled for points this season, but pulled off a dramatic 4-2 win against Holland Fen. Kate and Mel Maddison with Clive Newell were mostly ahead and went on to win 17-13. Derek Smith’s rink trailed 4-14 before recovering to 18-19, but just fell short, Martin Tomlin winning 23-20 at the end for Holland Fen’s two points.

IBC’s poorest result since September came against a resurgent Strollers, with Paul Flatters’ rink in control to win 20-13 and Mick Dodes finishing with five shots over the last two ends to grab the game 14-12.

Dynamics faced Golfers, three places above them, beating them 4-2 and claiming the extras for shot aggregate by one shot. Graham Wilkinson’s rink built a good lead going on to win 17-12. Carol Nundy skipped the other rink to a 16-12 win for Golfers, controlling the game from the eighth end.

Breakaways beat Royal Mail 4-2 to move above them in the table on shot aggregate. Mark Brown’s rink led almost throughout to win 23-14. Likewise, Ian Smith’s Royal Mail controlled the other rink to win 20-13.

Parthians took all six points against Hotspurs. Keith Nix won convincingly 22-9. Hotspurs were in control of the other rink at 18-8, but Parthians caught and overtook them at the end to win 20-19.

In Cammacks Division Two, Optimists, top, and Desperados, third, both won 6-0 to confirm their positions.

Optimists played Central with Stewart Reynold’s rink controlling the second half of their game to win 18-17. Central won more ends on the other rink, but Optimists scored more heavily to win 26-17.

Desperados faced Vectors. John Melless finished strongly after a close game to win 15-9, while Dean Harris held the lead from the half-way point to win 22-12.

Phantoms had another good week while beating Vikings 4-2. Still tied at 9-9 after ten ends, Roy Stanley’s rink then took control to take the game 20-9. John Millership’s Vikings won the other rink 18-13, dominating the game after a poor start left them trailing 0-9.

Amateurs took five points off Shipmates, Trevor Coulson winning 22-8. The other rink was shared 14-14 between Jeff Homewood and Steve Todd.

Tenth-placed Kingfishers against Woodpeckers, seventh, was a good match, Kingfishers taking all six points as David Richardson claimed an 11-10 win on the last end and John Fell won 15-13 after a topsy-turvy game.