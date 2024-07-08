Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crash and two points finishes awaited Peter Hickman in round five of the Bennetts British Superbike championship at Snetterton over the weekend.

The weather played a huge part in the racing on Saturday with a deluge of rain flooding the track on more than one occasion which caused long delays in proceedings.

After qualifying for a sixth row start to the first race on Saturday riders were faced with a wet track that was quickly drying helped by the wind. Tyre choice was a lottery, do you gamble on inters or be safer on full wets. Hickman went with a wet front and an inter on the rear.

Peter Hickman in action at Snetterton. Photo by Dave Yeomans.

As the race got underway Hickman worked his way through the field to 12th position on lap eight when the safety car came out for a crash involving Rory Skinner. This was swiftly followed by the red flag to allow medics to attend and transfer Skinner to the medical centre.

With storm clouds gathering and rain beginning to fall, a wet race was declared and a five lap dash to the flag was announced. As the race got underway some riders were caught out on the slippery tarmac and fell while Hickman made it through to ninth place on lap three and was looking at a top 10 finish, but on the final lap he too succumbed to the treacherous conditions and fell from his machine at Oggies and was denied a finish.

Race two on Sunday saw Hickman begin from the fourth row but the race was halted on lap six to allow marshals to deal with a bike that was on fire. By then it was raining and the race was rerun with another five lap dash with Hickman finishing safely in 15th place.

The final race was run in the dry with Hickman starting from the fifth row. He was involved in a battle for position with Danny Buchan who he finally passed in the latter stages to cross the finish line in 14th place.

Hickman said: “overall this was a positive weekend after a tough few months of not getting the results I should be getting. But after everything I am slowly building up to where I should be so I am content enough.”