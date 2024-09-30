Louth ace Peter Hickman records a brace of points finishes at Donington Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Louth Superbike rider Peter Hickman rode to a brace of points finishes in the penultimate round of the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike championship at Donington Park on Sunday.

Hickman completed his qualifying in 16th place and started the first race on Saturday from the head of the sixth row.

He made up a couple of places to 14th on the opening lap and was involved in a battle for position within a large group of riders through the first half of the 20 lap affair.

But he gradually became detached from the group and completed the remainder of the race in a lonely 14th position to pick up two championship points.

Hickman in race action at Donington Park. Photo by Dave Yeomans.

Starting the short Sprint race from the middle of the fifth row on Sunday, Hickman was circulating in 14th place through the first half of the 12 laps.

When Leon Haslam retired with a technical problem, Hickman was elevated to 13th and went on to complete the race in 13th place to claim another three championship points.

In the final race on Sunday Hickman started from the fifth row and completed the first two laps in 16th place.

But he was overtaken by Rory Skinner on lap three and demoted down to 17th.

He remained in that position but gradually lost ground before being caught and passed by Bradley Perie on lap 12.

Hickman eventually retired to the pits with a technical problem on the FHO Racing BMW on lap 14 of 20.

The final round of the championship is at Brands Hatch over the weekend of 11th-13th October.