Louth-based PHR Performance to defend Sportbike title

By helen pask
Contributor
Published 18th Dec 2024, 11:12 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 11:31 BST
Peter Hickman welcomes Harrison Dessoy to the PHR Performance teamplaceholder image
Peter Hickman welcomes Harrison Dessoy to the PHR Performance team
Louth based PHR Performance by Peter Hickman Racing is set to defend the National Sportbike title that was won in 2024 by Richard Cooper and have announced the signing of Harrison Dessoy for the 2025 season.

Dessoy is gearing up for his second season in the championship, finishing seventh in this year’s standings with highlights including podium finishes at Knockhill and Donington Park. Meanwhile current champion, Richard Cooper will remain with the team, taking on the role of team manager and rider coach for PHR in the Sportbike class for 2025.

Dessoy said: “I am really excited to be joining the PHR Performance Team; it’s a team that have a lot of experience in the new Sportbike class and to jump on the championship-winning bike with the guidance from both Pete and Richard is something I am looking forward to. I am super happy and can’t wait to see what we can do when we get the season underway next year.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Team Owner Peter Hickman said: “I am obviously happy to keep the team going in the championship and also to have Richard Cooper involved as the rider coach and team manager as his experience will be invaluable. Harrison has shown a lot of pace and promise this year and I think joining the championship-winning team will only bring him on more. I am excited for them to get the season started.”

Related topics:Richard CooperLouth
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice