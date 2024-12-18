Louth-based PHR Performance to defend Sportbike title

Peter Hickman welcomes Harrison Dessoy to the PHR Performance team

Louth based PHR Performance by Peter Hickman Racing is set to defend the National Sportbike title that was won in 2024 by Richard Cooper and have announced the signing of Harrison Dessoy for the 2025 season.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dessoy is gearing up for his second season in the championship, finishing seventh in this year’s standings with highlights including podium finishes at Knockhill and Donington Park. Meanwhile current champion, Richard Cooper will remain with the team, taking on the role of team manager and rider coach for PHR in the Sportbike class for 2025.

Dessoy said: “I am really excited to be joining the PHR Performance Team; it’s a team that have a lot of experience in the new Sportbike class and to jump on the championship-winning bike with the guidance from both Pete and Richard is something I am looking forward to. I am super happy and can’t wait to see what we can do when we get the season underway next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team Owner Peter Hickman said: “I am obviously happy to keep the team going in the championship and also to have Richard Cooper involved as the rider coach and team manager as his experience will be invaluable. Harrison has shown a lot of pace and promise this year and I think joining the championship-winning team will only bring him on more. I am excited for them to get the season started.”