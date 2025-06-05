Louth Billiards & Snooker League champions keep double bid alive

Sam Mountain hit a 53 break to see Dales Poultry & Game through to the cup final.

League champions Dales Poultry & Game will play P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd in the cup Knockout final.

Dales Poultry & Game held off a spirited Kitchen Solutions side to take their place in the final.

With the league champs taking a 7-5 lead into the second leg could their opponents bring their best form to the table to at least get the tie level. Unfortunately they didn't order a starter and the visitors extended their lead through Gary Brown.

Sam Mountain rattled in breaks of 53-41-37 to keep his side on track for the double and when Phil Marshall won it was match over despite the late efforts of Craig Young there was to be no icing on the cake for the hosts this season.

P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd are through to the final of the cup Knockout after a stunning comeback in their second leg saw them beat Louth Volksworld 9-3 (14-10 agg).

Coming into the match having lost the first encounter 7-5 it was vital the hosts started well and it couldn't have been any better when Sam Done and Jordan Kay (39-39) put them four up.

But their opponents were in the mood and when Matt Chandler won both frames the fightback was completed with a superb team performance in a match well contested between the two sides.